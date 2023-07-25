The Bronx celebrate debut album with 20th anniversary tour

Californian punk legends The Bronx are heading to Australia in November to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album, The Bronx (I). The band will play in Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney and Adelaide before wrapping up the tour at Perth’s Magnet House on Wednesday, November 22.

They will be joined on all Australian dates by Melbourne five-piece Civic and Atlanta duo ’68.

Released in 2003, The Bronx’s debut record became the first of six self-titled albums for the group. Featuring popular songs like Heart Attack American and They Will Kill Us All (Without Mercy), the album’s influence on punk music can still be felt across the world today.

The Bronx play Magnet House on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Tickets are on sale Friday, July 28 from livenation.com.au

