World Music Café concert serves up a feast of global rhythms

South African singer Mahali Selepe and Melbourne-based Colombian band La Descarga (pictured) are set to headline the World Music Café‘s Dinner & Show concert this month.

The event is part of the City of Wanneroo‘s Beach to Bush Arts Festival and will be held in the Banksia Room at the City of Wanneroo’s Civic Centre on Friday, May 16.

Selepe will be joined by an acclaimed local African band featuring Mozambican guitarist Mahamudo Selimane and will perform hit classics from Mariam Makeba, Letta Mbulu, Freshlyground, Zahara and more.

La Descarga are bringing their tour to Western Australia for the first time, straight off the back of their newest album release Fiesta de Corazón. The seven-piece band, known for their folkloric tropical Colombian music fused with street carnivale rhythms, are currently touring nationwide bringing their music to both regional and metropolitan venues.

A community-focused initiative, World Music Café aims to celebrate creativity and connection through music, food and stories. The organisation holds regular Dinner & Show performance events that feature the talent of multicultural Australian artists while also showcasing global cuisine. These concerts also provide skill development, local work experience, and social connection for new Australians of humanitarian and refugee migrant backgrounds.

Mahali Selepe and La Descarga will be performing at the City of Wanneroo’s Civic Centre on Friday, May 16, 2025. Tickets are available now at humanitix.com

