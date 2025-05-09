Jackson Dean returns down under for national album tour

American country singer Jackson Dean will be hitting the Perth stage later this year as part of his upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand.

The Nashville-based artist kicks off his On the Back of My Dreams World Tour in Melbourne, playing both regional and metropolitan show dates all around the country before finishing off the Australian leg of the tour at Metro City on Friday, October 17.

This will be Jackson’s third tour of Australia, after making his Australian debut in 2023.

Jackson is the youngest solo male country artist to reach the top of the US charts on debut thanks to his 2022 single Don’t Come Lookin. He has released two albums to date, with the tour set to showcase material from his most recent 2024 album, On the Back of My Dreams, such as hit songs Train and Heavens To Betsy.

Jackson’s past industry experience includes headline tours across both Europe and North America, in addition to supporting country artists such as Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, Toby Keith, Kane Brown and Lainey Wilson.

Jackson Dean brings his On The Back Of My Dreams World Tour to Metro City on Friday, October 17, 2025. Tickets are on sale Tuesday, May 13 from megatix.com.au

