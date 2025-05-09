WAM Song of the Year 2025 nominees revealed
West Australian Music (WAM) has announced the list of nominees for the 2025 Song of the Year competition.
Presented by Act Belong Commit, this year’s competition drew from over 800 original songs submitted from artists across the state, showcasing the incredible depth and diversity of WA’s local songwriting scene.
The 2025 nominees include a blend of emerging and established artists, some accruing multiple nominations this year, with song selections spanning across an array of genres.
Dominating the nominee pool is exciting young First Nations talent ICONYX, who has accrued a whopping three nominations, alongside much-loved acts Adrian Dzvuke and Joan & The Giants, who have both received two nominations.
The competition is assessed by a distinguished panel of local and national industry professionals and offers songwriters a valuable chance to have their music heard and celebrated statewide.
2025 saw WAM debut a unique new category, A Song for Sophie, designed for entrants under 25, created in recognition of local music enthusiast and artist Sophie Smith, and made possible due to the Sophie Smith Fund held with the Fremantle Foundation. The winner of the category is set to receive a cash prize and exclusive mentoring with Jordi Davieson, of renowned local band San Cisco.
The winners will be revealed at the 2025 Song of the Year awards night, returning to Freo.Social on Wednesday, June 18, where selected artists will receive cash prizes, studio time, industry perks, promotion packages, discounts, and more provided by local sponsors. The winners will also join the esteemed list of past winners, including Stella Donnelly, Kučka, Little Birdy, Abbe May, The Waifs, and South Summit.
“This year’s competition shows that there is something in the water in WA and that we continue to develop the most diverse and exciting music in the country,” said WAM CEO Owen Whittle. “In many cases there is only a handful of votes separating the top songs, showing the breadth and depth of our talent.”
Check out the full list of nominees below:
ACT BELONG COMMITBlak on Trak ICONYX
Creature Comfort Call Me Charlie
Keep A Little Faith Hope River Road
Magic Lachy John And The Red Bellies
Somewhere in the Middle Tracey Barnett
A SONG FOR SOPHIEAfternoons in the graveyard Ella Grace
Angel Missy
BE MY MAN Amberley Maryellen
hard to believe Liz-Zard
Lost Again Misticia
BLUES/ROOTS
Everything Blue and Bird
Lost Again Misticia
Somebody Told Me Tanya Hemi
Someday, Somewhere Savanah Solomon
These Long Drives Danella
COUNTRY
Cyclones Danni K
Devil’s Got Me Made South 76
Indian Ocean Road Helen Townsend
Wild Card Whiskey Jack
Wiley Blue Adele Oliver
ELECTRONIC
Buon Giorno Kayps & Calvin Bennett
Flip Side Indigo Hearts
Recession Pop RinRin
say what you want Adrian Dzvuke
Waiting Ownlife
EXPERIMENTAL
Echoes in Flight samarobryn
Flood (Interlude) Holli Scott
Harmony of Rhapsody on 8.5 by 4 Avra Banerjee
Love Chants Josten Myburgh performed with the Prague Quiet Music Collective
The Journey Jack Maher
FOLK
Boys Don’t Cry Finn Pearson Band
Content but I Find Sophie Lilah
Fade Isabella Radici
Let’s Be Real Danella
Wild Card Whiskey Jack
GLOBAL
Call Me Rochelle O’Reilly
Classically Perth Avra Banerjee
Dance Again Kol Nafshi
Green Fields of Eire Theatre 180
Kayamba Tchéga
HEAVY/METAL
Atman/Brahman NEOMANTRA
Black Moon Medicine Mayatrix & The Psychics
ChainsawGirl RinRin
CRITICAL HIT Indigo Blaze
Hummingbird Broken Hymns
HIP-HOP/RNB
enough for me Elianie
Peripheral Madoc Plane
Prophase Zafty
Pull Away Lana Burford
say what you want Adrian Dzvuke
JAZZ
Back the Way We Came Holli Scott
Dance Again Kol Nafshi
Hope is the Thing with Feathers Jessica Carlton
i don’t mind Ethan French
Riah Drea
OUTSTANDING INDIGENOUS
Blak on Trak ICONYX
Cut Me Up Kayps & Calvin Bennett
Landslide Boox Kid
Magic Lachy John and the Red Bellies
Take Me Home Emma & AJ
OUTSTANDING REGIONAL
Cuss the Black Dog Darren Gillis
Lay Low Kris Nelson
Missy’s Room Missy
The Hunger Brightsider ft. Lemon Myrtle
Wiley Blue Adele Oliver
POP
Bleed EDIE
Brown Hair Green Eyes Gianni Capri
By Your Side Dune Cartel
Floating Have A Good Day ft. Drea
How Could You? Joan & The Giants
PUNK/HARDCORE
Backseat Increment
Booze Cruise STIKZ
Death Of Us All Crosscheck
D.U.I The Gremlins
Guilt_emo_rs_song.mp3 RATSALAD
ROCK
Medicate Zac Mawson
P’s Get Degrees Helena.
Still Breathing Joan & The Giants
Water from the Stars Red Temples
Worth It Daisy Park
SCHOOLS 14 UNDER
Apologies Finley James
Daisy Chain Charlie Daniels
My Dad Bought Me A Car The Dependants
Promises Imogen Whyte
Stand Up Skye Colcott
SCHOOLS 15-18
Blak on Trak ICONYX
my mind Elianie
Seven Months Ago Birdland
Stereo Angelina Curtis
The Last Fairy Charli Rose
