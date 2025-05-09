WAM Song of the Year 2025 nominees revealed

West Australian Music (WAM) has announced the list of nominees for the 2025 Song of the Year competition.

Presented by Act Belong Commit, this year’s competition drew from over 800 original songs submitted from artists across the state, showcasing the incredible depth and diversity of WA’s local songwriting scene.

The 2025 nominees include a blend of emerging and established artists, some accruing multiple nominations this year, with song selections spanning across an array of genres.

Dominating the nominee pool is exciting young First Nations talent ICONYX, who has accrued a whopping three nominations, alongside much-loved acts Adrian Dzvuke and Joan & The Giants, who have both received two nominations.

The competition is assessed by a distinguished panel of local and national industry professionals and offers songwriters a valuable chance to have their music heard and celebrated statewide.

2025 saw WAM debut a unique new category, A Song for Sophie, designed for entrants under 25, created in recognition of local music enthusiast and artist Sophie Smith, and made possible due to the Sophie Smith Fund held with the Fremantle Foundation. The winner of the category is set to receive a cash prize and exclusive mentoring with Jordi Davieson, of renowned local band San Cisco.

The winners will be revealed at the 2025 Song of the Year awards night, returning to Freo.Social on Wednesday, June 18, where selected artists will receive cash prizes, studio time, industry perks, promotion packages, discounts, and more provided by local sponsors. The winners will also join the esteemed list of past winners, including Stella Donnelly, Kučka, Little Birdy, Abbe May, The Waifs, and South Summit.

“This year’s competition shows that there is something in the water in WA and that we continue to develop the most diverse and exciting music in the country,” said WAM CEO Owen Whittle. “In many cases there is only a handful of votes separating the top songs, showing the breadth and depth of our talent.”

Check out the full list of nominees below:

ACT BELONG COMMITBlak on Trak ICONYX

Creature Comfort Call Me Charlie

Keep A Little Faith Hope River Road

Magic Lachy John And The Red Bellies

Somewhere in the Middle Tracey Barnett

A SONG FOR SOPHIEAfternoons in the graveyard Ella Grace

Angel Missy

BE MY MAN Amberley Maryellen

hard to believe Liz-Zard

Lost Again Misticia

BLUES/ROOTS

Everything Blue and Bird

Lost Again Misticia

Somebody Told Me Tanya Hemi

Someday, Somewhere Savanah Solomon

These Long Drives Danella

COUNTRY

Cyclones Danni K

Devil’s Got Me Made South 76

Indian Ocean Road Helen Townsend

Wild Card Whiskey Jack

Wiley Blue Adele Oliver

ELECTRONIC

Buon Giorno Kayps & Calvin Bennett

Flip Side Indigo Hearts

Recession Pop RinRin

say what you want Adrian Dzvuke

Waiting Ownlife

EXPERIMENTAL

Echoes in Flight samarobryn

Flood (Interlude) Holli Scott

Harmony of Rhapsody on 8.5 by 4 Avra Banerjee

Love Chants Josten Myburgh performed with the Prague Quiet Music Collective

The Journey Jack Maher

FOLK

Boys Don’t Cry Finn Pearson Band

Content but I Find Sophie Lilah

Fade Isabella Radici

Let’s Be Real Danella

Wild Card Whiskey Jack

GLOBAL

Call Me Rochelle O’Reilly

Classically Perth Avra Banerjee

Dance Again Kol Nafshi

Green Fields of Eire Theatre 180

Kayamba Tchéga

HEAVY/METAL

Atman/Brahman NEOMANTRA

Black Moon Medicine Mayatrix & The Psychics

ChainsawGirl RinRin

CRITICAL HIT Indigo Blaze

Hummingbird Broken Hymns

HIP-HOP/RNB

enough for me Elianie

Peripheral Madoc Plane

Prophase Zafty

Pull Away Lana Burford

say what you want Adrian Dzvuke

JAZZ

Back the Way We Came Holli Scott

Dance Again Kol Nafshi

Hope is the Thing with Feathers Jessica Carlton

i don’t mind Ethan French

Riah Drea

OUTSTANDING INDIGENOUS

Blak on Trak ICONYX

Cut Me Up Kayps & Calvin Bennett

Landslide Boox Kid

Magic Lachy John and the Red Bellies

Take Me Home Emma & AJ

OUTSTANDING REGIONAL

Cuss the Black Dog Darren Gillis

Lay Low Kris Nelson

Missy’s Room Missy

The Hunger Brightsider ft. Lemon Myrtle

Wiley Blue Adele Oliver

POP

Bleed EDIE

Brown Hair Green Eyes Gianni Capri

By Your Side Dune Cartel

Floating Have A Good Day ft. Drea

How Could You? Joan & The Giants

PUNK/HARDCORE

Backseat Increment

Booze Cruise STIKZ

Death Of Us All Crosscheck

D.U.I The Gremlins

Guilt_emo_rs_song.mp3 RATSALAD

ROCK

Medicate Zac Mawson

P’s Get Degrees Helena.

Still Breathing Joan & The Giants

Water from the Stars Red Temples

Worth It Daisy Park

SCHOOLS 14 UNDER

Apologies Finley James

Daisy Chain Charlie Daniels

My Dad Bought Me A Car The Dependants

Promises Imogen Whyte

Stand Up Skye Colcott

SCHOOLS 15-18

Blak on Trak ICONYX

my mind Elianie

Seven Months Ago Birdland

Stereo Angelina Curtis

The Last Fairy Charli Rose

WAM have revealed the nominees for the 2025 Song of the Year Competition. The winners will be revealed at Freo.Social on Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

