Wollongong post-punk duo Chimers announce WA tour dates

Wollongong duo Chimers are hitting the road in support of their new album Through Today, which comes out on Friday, November 8.

The band kick off their visit to Western Australia supporting punk legends The Saints ’73-’78 at Freo.Social on Wednesday, November 20.

They will then headline Old Habits Neighbourhood Bar on Thursday, November 21, with local support from Spacerhead, Lounge Tourist and Ten Cent Tiger.

The tour announcement follows the release of Chimers’ new single and video, Glossary, which came out last Friday, September 6.

Recorded and mixed by Jonathan Boulet (Party Dozen, Body Type, Loose Fit), Chimers’ second long player Through Today is a significant leap forward from their self-released and self-titled 2021 debut.

Special guests on Through Today include Kirsty Tickle from Party Dozen and Jordan Ireland from ARIA-award-nominated and AMP winners, The Middle East.

The new record builds on a strong couple of years for Chimers, which have included support slots for Mudhoney, Built To Spill, R.V.G, The Mark Of Cain, Scientists, Body Type, Screamfeeder, Cable Ties and more.

Chimers’ second album Through Today is out on Friday, November 8, 2024. Chimers will support The Saints ’73-’78 at Freo.Social on Wednesday, November 20 and headline Old Habits Neighbourhood Bar on Thursday, November 21, 2024. For more info and to buy tickets, head to linktr.ee/chimers01

Prev x Next →