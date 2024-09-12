Wild Village: Women’s music, arts and wellness festival returns

Australia’s only music, arts and wellness festival for women, by women, returns this year from Friday, November 1 to Monday, November 4 in the Avon Valley.

Wild Village Festival offers retreat-like experiences focused on connection and self-care, along with a diverse range of music, creative arts and women’s wellness workshops.

This year’s program will feature exclusive Western Australian performances by Katie Noonan (George) & Karin Schaupp, and Emily Wurramara as part of their nationwide tours. Joining them are Grace Barbé, Saritah, Sam Buckingham, and a host of established and emerging artists, offering a mix of soulful folk, indie, and vibrant world rhythms.

Curated by Wild Within Co., a non-profit dedicated to the mental health, education, and welfare of women, Wild Village provides a unique, alcohol-free environment designed to help women reconnect with themselves and their community.

Attendees can begin their mornings with yoga before diving into a daytime program of over 40 workshops spanning breathwork, art, dance, theatre and women’s wellness. Between sessions, they can explore the artisan market and unwind in the open-air Zen Zone, enjoying a variety of soothing treatments.

“Wild Village was born from the deep need for a space where women are genuinely seen, heard, and celebrated,” says Noriza Rohan Hult, Festival Director and Founder. “There’s something profoundly special that happens when women come together—there’s a softening, an opening, and a beauty that reminds us we are not alone. This festival is about embracing each of us as we are, forging new connections, and rewriting the script around what a festival can truly offer to support and uplift women.”

The event has a range of accommodation options, from camping to glamping, and choices between BYO food or fully catered meals.

Check out the full music line-up below:

Katie Noonan & Karin Schaupp

Emily Wurramara

Sam Buckingham

Grace Barbe

Saritah

Morgan Joanel

Banjo Lucia

Fourth State Turiya

George Dacheff

Karin Page

Tilly Kay

Midnight Francine

Ornella

Stacey Ann

Paige Forster

Tanya Ransom

The Witchy Djypsies

Wild Village Festival takes place in the Avon Valley from Friday, November 1 to Monday, November 4, 2024. For more info and to buy tickets, head to wildwithin.net.au

