Still Woozy brings Loveseat album tour down under

Portland-based singer-songwriter and producer Still Woozy is heading our way on a national tour, bringing his Loveseat Tour to Astor Theatre on Tuesday, February 4.

Under the moniker Still Woozy, Sven Gamsky makes psychedelic alternative music with a homespun mix of acoustic and electronic instruments. His debut album released in 2021, If This Isn’t Nice, I Don’t Know What Is, blended modern pop, soul, folk, and psychedelia into a fresh sound, evident in the record’s tracks Window, That’s Life and Woof.

Since then, Still Woozy has amassed over 1.5 billion streams and draws in 6.3 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone. With a massive international following of over 1.5 million TikTok likes and 76.7 million YouTube views, he’s graced stages at iconic festivals like Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits.

Released in June 2024, Loveseat is Still Woozy’s sophomore album and continues to blend captivating pop with playful lyricism. The album features standout tracks such as Shotput, Again and Run It Back.

Still Woozy’s Loveseat Tour hits Astor Theatre on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. Tickets are on sale Tuesday, September 17 from secretsounds.com

Prev x Next →