US pop star Fletcher announces Australian tour

US pop star Fletcher is making her way to Australian and New Zealand this October.

Fletcher postponed her previously scheduled tour due to a “private family matter” back in July, just days before she was set to arrive in Australia. Fletcher will now be arriving sooner rather than later, with her five-date tour set to kick off at Perth’s Metro City on Sunday, October 20.

Fletcher will arrive armed with material from her two studio albums, Girl of My Dreams, and her latest record, In Search of the Antidote.

“Fam! So excited to share these rescheduled dates with you,” Fletcher said upon revealing the new tour dates. “I’m so sorry it took a while to get this info to you, it takes a village to shift and align so many details to make sure I can put on the best possible show for you and get to the other side of the world to see you. Cannot wait to visit you babies down under and sing with you!! See you right around the corner.”

For her Australian and New Zealand tour dates, Fletcher will be joined by ARIA-nominated Sydney pop artist, Charley.

Fletcher plays Metro City on Sunday, October 20, 2024. Tickets are on sale now from livenation.com.au

