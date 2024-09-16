Primal Scream bring new album tour to Freo Prison

Scottish alt-rock pioneers Primal Scream will return to Australia this summer for their first shows down under since 2018.

Primal Scream kick off the tour in Melbourne and play Sydney, Brisbane, and Adelaide before wrapping up at Fremantle Prison on Thursday, January 16, 2025.

The band is touring in celebration of their new studio album Come Ahead, which is due for release via BMG on Friday, November 8. Led by singles Love Insurrection and Deep Dark Waters, Come Ahead is the band’s 12th full-length record and their first new music since 2016’s Chaosmosis.

“I’m very excited about this album in a way that you would be making your first record,” said the group’s principal songwriter, vocalist and frontman, Bobby Gillespie. “If there was an overall theme to Come Ahead, it might be one of conflict, whether inner or outer. There is also a thread of compassion running through the album. The title is a Glaswegian term. If someone threatens to fight you, you say, ‘Come ahead!’ It’s redolent of the indomitable spirit of the Glaswegian, and the album itself shares that aggressive attitude and confidence. They have a word for this up there, gallus. Come Ahead’s quite a cheeky title too.”

Formed in Glasgow in 1982, Primal Scream came to international attention with their groundbreaking Mercury prize-winning 1991 album Screamadelica and its string of hits such as Movin’ on Up, Rocks, Loaded and more.

In October, Primal Scream will perform their first live shows of 2024 in UK arenas as special guest to Alice Cooper, plus a major festival performance at Mexico City’s Corona Capital in November.

Primal Scream’s 12th studio album Come Ahead is out on Friday, November 8, 2024. Primal Scream play Fremantle Prison on Thursday, January 16, 2025. Tickets are on sale Friday, September 20 from ticketmaster.com.au

