Red Hot Summer Tour reveals all-star Aussie line-up

Red Hot Summer Tour returns next year, bringing an all-star Aussie line-up to Sandalford Wines in Caversham on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

Sydney rock legends Icehouse will headline the event. With a remarkable 45-year career, they’ve amassed 28 platinum albums and numerous top 40 singles. Fronted by Iva Davies, their iconic song Great Southern Land was recently honoured when Qantas named a Dreamliner aircraft after it.

Known for their 1980s hits like No Lies and Take Me Back, Noiseworks are set to be another highlight this summer as they perform both their classic tracks and new material from their 2022 album, Evolution.

These acts will be joined by an impressive line-up of Australian bands, including Wolfmother, Eskimo Joe, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Bachelor Girl.

Red Hot Summer Tour hits Sandalford Wines on Saturday, March 22, 2025. For more info and to buy tickets, visit redhotsummertour.com.au

