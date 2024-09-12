JPEGMAFIA brings Lay Down My Life Tour down under

Experimental rapper, producer and performer JPEGMAFIA is returning to Australia and New Zealand next year. Following shows in Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, Peggy’s Lay Down My Life Tour lands at Metropolis Fremantle on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

Since his last visit, JPEGMAFIA has been busy behind the scenes adding to his producer credits, producing six tracks on Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s album, Vultures 1, which came out in February.

Riding on the success of his 2023 album with Danny Brown, Scaring the Hoes, which he performed down under on his last visit, Peggy kicked off 2024 with the new single, don’t rely on other men, taken from his upcoming album due later this year.

JPEGMAFIA’s Lay Down My Life Tour lands at Metropolis Fremantle on Saturday, March 8, 2025. For more info and to buy tickets, head to metropolisfremantle.com.au

