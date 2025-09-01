Winners announced for the Perth Royal Art Prize for Landscape

A field of 61 of Western Australia’s finest artists competed for the Royal Agricultural Society of Western Australia’s (RASWA) Perth Royal Art Prize for Landscape. Last night, the first prize of $20,000 was awarded to André Lipscombe for his work, Crustose painting.

The judging panel, Hiroshi Kobayashi, 2024 First Prize winner; Lia McKnight, Curator, John Curtin Gallery, Curtin University; and Sandra Murray, Perth Royal Art Prize Curator, noted the diversity and expertise of interpretations of the term ‘landscape’ and commended all the finalists.

Andre Lipscombé, Crustose painting, 2025 acrylic on plywood

The Prize, committed solely to landscape, was joined by the Emerging Artist Award, presented to Breanna Vos for Archived, 2025, and two Highly Commended Awards, given to Troy Drill for his work Kangaroo fat dreaming, and Nicole Slatter for Remnant, with both works depicting landscapes from intriguing perspectives.

The Prize is being shown at the Wilkinson Gallery, Claremont Showground, offering free access to an exhibition of the art for artists, art lovers and the general public from Sunday, 31 August to Sunday, 7 September.

“This is a celebration of our artists, our shared environment, and the many ways in which landscape inspires, provokes, and motivates,” said Murray. “The innovative finalists’ works reflect landscapes that are geographic, political, ecological, abstract and imagined, all unified by a dedication to the genre and to artmaking itself.”

Troy Drill, Kangaroo fat dreaming, 2025 traditional ochre on canvas painted with bush grass

Check out the full list of 2025 Perth Royal Art Prize finalists below:

Jordan Andreotta, Mikyla Baggstrom-Wild, Ralph Baker, Charmaine Ball, Phil Barron, Jacinda Bayne, Alexander Beetle, Emma Benichou, Godfrey Blow, Ric Burkitt, Jane Coffey, Dominique Coiffait, Harry Conneally, Shelley Cowper, Andrew Daly, Ben David, Lorraine Defleur, Darryl Dempster, Kia Dowell, Troy Drill, Stuart Earnshaw, Michael Francas, Indra Geidans, Katie Glaskin, Jenni Gray, Yoshiko Gunning, Fiona Harman, George Haynes, Jessica Holliday, Malcolm Hundley, Josephine Johnson, Olivia Jones, Lauren Kennedy, Kylee Larsen, Vania Lawson, David Ledger, Sue Leeming, Andre Lipscombe, John Manson, Minaxi May, Anne McCaughey, Matthew McVeigh, Jen Mellor, Cecil Mosquito, Lori Pensini, Denise Pepper, Anita Phillips, Ross Potter, Kathy Ramsay, Julie Silvester, Nicole Slatter, Alex Spremberg, Everlyn Sturges, Pamela Tang, Jane Tangney, Wade Taylor, Emily ten Raa, Breanna Vos, Ken Wadrop, Geoffrey Wake, Kay Wood.

The winners of the 2025 Perth Royal Art Prize for Landscape have been announced. The Prize will be exhibited at Wilkinson Gallery, Claremont Showground from Sunday, 31 August to Sunday, 7 September, 2025. All artworks are available to view and purchase online at perthroyalshow.com

