The Red Tails bring the sounds of the south to Duke of George

The Red Tails are headed north, bringing their intimate Evening with The Red Tails show to one of their favourite metro venues, Duke of George, on Saturday, September 6.

Albany locals and next-door neighbours Vikki Thorn (The Waifs, Thornbird), Simon London (The Spirits) and Tammy London got together in the early stages of the COVID era on the south coast of Western Australia, singing songs on the front porch as the world changed around them.

Those porch sessions became theatre shows and festival gigs, and in between, they recorded their debut self-titled album, which was released in 2023.

Known for their powerful voices and big-soul harmonies, The Red Tails’ songs are deeply rooted in the landscape, the people and the stories of the south coast and are sung with a joy that proves good things can come from trying times.

The Red Tails bring their Evening with The Red Tails show to Duke of George on Saturday, September 6, 2025. Tickets are available now from moshtix.com

<a href="https://theredtailsmusic.bandcamp.com/album/the-red-tails">The Red Tails by The Red Tails</a>

