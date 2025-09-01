Thornhill return to home soil with BODIES headline tour

Melbourne’s Thornhill are set to celebrate the release of their latest album, BODIES, on home soil next February, marking both their first Australian shows since the album’s release and also the group’s biggest headline shows to date, joined by special guests Amira Elfeky, Paledusk and Heavensgate.

Thornhill will perform BODIES and other Thorny sonic favourites for fans across major cities around Australia, with the tour landing at Perth’s Astor Theatre on Tuesday, February 24.

“This is our first Australian headline run since the album dropped, and we’ve put everything into making it something memorable,” said the band. “These are the biggest shows we’ve played on our own, and we’ve curated a lineup that feels really special to us. Fans can expect a whole new energy and a night that really captures where Thornhill is at right now.”

With a global reputation for redefining heavy music through innovation and authenticity, Thornhill have amassed an array of accolades since forming in 2015, with their 2025 release BODIES emerging as a career-defining moment for the quartet, both critically and creatively.

Debuting at #4 on the ARIA Top Albums Chart, #2 on the ARIA Australian Albums Chart, and #3 on the Top Vinyl Albums Chart, BODIES was also tapped as triple j’s Feature Album upon release.

On a live front, Thornhill will close out 2025 touring as direct support to Sleep Token across North America this September and October for an entirely sold-out run before headlining across Europe and the UK this November, with two shows already sold out.

Thornhill play Astor Theatre on Tuesday, February 24, 2025. Tickets are on sale Wednesday, September 3, from destroyalllines.com

