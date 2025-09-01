Wheatus bring 25 Year Anniversary Tour to Australia

Wheatus are bringing their 25 Year Anniversary Tour down under this summer, celebrating Teenage Dirtbag and their self-titled album with an epic run of shows through Australia and New Zealand.

The tour kicks off in Brisbane and hits Canberra, New South Wales, Melbourne and Hobart before wrapping up in WA with shows at Freo.Social on Saturday, January 24, and The Carine on Sunday, January 25.

The band will play their debut record in full each night while also taking fan requests for tracks from their three-decade discography—a ritual they have upheld at headline shows for almost 20 years now.

Wheatus’ iconic debut single, Teenage Dirtbag, was released back in 2000 and topped charts across the world, especially in Australia, where it spent four weeks at number one, ending the year as the country’s second-best-selling single, and received a triple platinum sales certification.

Wheatus will arrive in Australia following a massive tour of the USA and UK with their old friends Bowling For Soup, playing to some of the largest sold-out crowds both bands have seen in their entire careers.

Wheatus’ 25 Year Anniversary Tour hits Freo.Social on Saturday, January 24, and The Carine on Sunday, January 25, 2025. Tickets are on sale Thursday, September 4, from teamwrktouring.com

Prev x Next →