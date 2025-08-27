RTRFM brings Middle of Nowhere and Subterranea to Fremantle’s West End

RTRFM are bringing two of their newest shows, Middle of Nowhere and Subterranea, to the heart of the West End in Fremantle, hitting The Buffalo Club and PS Artspace on Saturday, September 20.

The Buffalo Club will go alt-country and folky to the sounds of Middle of Nowhere with sets from Harry Foxton, Good News Now We Can Eat All The Vampires, Pearl, Tom Brown and Brushtail, Wayward Johnson and The Adjustment, in addition to solo sets from Matt Cal, Sam Jane, Sol and Tanaya Harper.

Down the road and around the corner at PS Artspace, RTRFM will be celebrating the station’s newest show, Subterranea, with live sets from Ben Aguero, Lia T and Sleepthink, as well as deep DJ sets from Tash Thomas and Voss.

RTRFM brings Middle of Nowhere and Subterranea to The Buffalo Club and PS Artspace on Saturday, September 20, 2025. Tickets are now available from rtrfm.oztix.com.au

