Stacey Ann launches new indie-pop single, Amputation

Boorloo/Perth-based singer-songwriter Stacey Ann returns with her new single, Amputation, set to release on Friday, August 29.

The lush, soul-infused indie-pop track explores the grief and clarity that can come with walking away from a once-cherished friendship.

Pairing Ann’s soaring, honeyed vocals with vibrant layered instrumentation, subtle synths, and organic percussion, Amputation echoes the sounds of Middle Kids, Florence and the Machine, and The Last Dinner Party.

“Amputation is about the breakdown of a deeply meaningful long-term friendship,” Ann said. “It’s about the heartbreaking feeling you get when you realise something or someone isn’t good for you anymore and you have to let it go. It feels like a breakup. I wrote the song to process the realisation of how toxic the friendship had become and the heartbreak that came with extending an olive branch and being cut away—like an amputation.”

The track was recorded over multiple sessions with long-time collaborator and producer Michael Strong, who brought it to life with subtle sonic details, such as kalimba melodies, warm backing harmonies, and the tingle of a hand-held egg shaker.

Following her debut EP release and a big year supporting the likes of Katie Noonan, Riley Pearce, Joan & The Giants, and Ghost Care, Stacey Ann continues to prove her place in Australia’s emerging pop-soul scene.

Stacey Ann will celebrate the new single with a launch show at The Bird, featuring special guests Glimmer, Clare Perrott, and Lloyd and The Leftovers on Friday, September 12.

Stacey Ann releases her new single, Amputation, on Friday, August 29, with a launch at The Bird on Friday, September 12, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from oztix.com.au

