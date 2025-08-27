The Mt Trio Country Music Muster returns to the Stirling Ranges

The Mt Trio Country Music Muster is set to take over the Stirling Range’s Mt Trio Bush Camp and Caravan Park for a weekend of live music from Thursday, October 30, to Sunday, November 2.

Nestled beneath the gum trees, the Country Music Stage and dance floor are ready for barn dancers and line dancers, with hay bales laid out, guitars tuned, and musicians on the way.

The event will be hosted by locals John and Margot Byrne and has caught the interest of the WA music and rural communities, securing a lineup of some of Australia’s best country performers, including Justin Standley, Connie Kis Andersen, Amber Joy Poulton, Wayne Pride, Kathy Carver, Moira J Scott, Rogue Pony and more.

This year’s Muster will kick off with an outdoor country movie night where attendees can settle in before a big weekend of live music, camping, wine tastings, market stalls, food trucks, a silent auction and more.

Tickets entitle attendees to three days of camping at Mt Trio Bush Camp & Caravan Park, with amenities including toilets, showers, a large camp kitchen and drinking water.

The Mt Trio Country Music Muster hits Mt Trio Bush Camp and Caravan Park from Thursday, October 30, to Sunday, November 2, 2025. Tickets are now available from trybooking.com

