Black Country, New Road announce Perth Festival headline show

British alt-rock collective Black Country, New Road are heading our way on an Australia and New Zealand tour this summer.

The group will perform as part of Perth Festival on Sunday, February 22, with the venue yet to be announced.

The tour news arrives in the wake of the band’s third studio album, Forever Howlong, which was released earlier this year via Ninja Tune. The record marks a bold transformation for the group following the departure of guitarist and lead singer Isaac Wood in 2022, with songwriting and vocal duties now shared amongst band members, giving rise to a richly collaborative sound.

Black Country, New Road play Perth Festival on Sunday, February 22, 2026. Tickets are on sale Friday, August 29 from handsometours.com

Prev x