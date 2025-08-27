Emerging stars to shine as Young Musician of the Year Awards return

The City of Joondalup is calling on emerging musicians to compete for the Young Musician of the Year Award, an opportunity to perform live with the Perth Symphony Orchestra in 2026 and share in a $5,000 prize pool.

Applications are open until Sunday, August 31, for musicians aged 14 to 23, who have been asked to submit a video of themselves performing two contrasting pieces in either classical, jazz or contemporary.

Finalists will be chosen across five categories: Brass, Percussion, Strings, Woodwind and Piano, and will hit Redmond Theatre on Saturday, October 11, performing live for the semi-finals, and then on Sunday, October 12, for the grand finale, where one musician will receive the Young Musician of the Year title.

As a proud partner, Perth Symphony Orchestra is helping evolve the competition into a vibrant, memorable event filled with live performances, interactive elements, and hands-on musical activities for both participants and audiences.

“We’re thrilled to be part of an initiative that not only showcases talent but also connects young musicians with industry professionals and performance opportunities,” said PSO’s Creative Director, Fiona Campbell.

“Supporting young creatives helps them build confidence, develop their craft, and envision real futures in the arts,” added Joondalup Deputy Mayor Adrian Hill. “When we back young people with meaningful creative opportunities, we’re laying a foundation for the future cultural landscape of the region, which benefits the whole community.”

The City of Joondalup Young Musician of the Year Award promises to inspire, entertain and create a shared experience for all who value live music and young talent.

The City of Joondalup presents The Young Musician of the Year Award at Redmond Theatre from Saturday, October 11, to Sunday, October 12, 2025. Applications are open until Sunday, August 31, 2025, at perthsymphony.com

