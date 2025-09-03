The Brian Jonestown Massacre return with Aussie tour

Cult psych drone collective The Brian Jonestown Massacre are bringing their sonically immersive and occasionally tumultuous live experience back to Australia and New Zealand.

Led by Anton Newcombe, BJM are set to deliver highlights from their 20-album-plus catalogue, along with fan favourites and deep cuts, when they hit Magnet House on Tuesday, March 31.

Featuring long-time conspirators Joel Gion and Ricky Maymi, they arrive with fresh material from 2023’s Your Future Is Your Past and the singles Makes Me Great and Out of Body, which were released earlier this year.

This time round, the band return without guitarist Ryan Van Kriedt, saying they are ready to move forward after their chaotic run of shows through Australia in 2023.

On their last visit, BJM’s Astor Theatre show saw prolonged ranting from Newcombe, with our live review saying that “While the tension within the group must be exhausting…no one could ever say that the band is fake.”

However, tensions rose to breaking point when the band hit The Forum in Melbourne, with an onstage brawl erupting between Newcombe and Van Kriedt and glasses hurled between the guitarist and the audience.

The Brian Jonestown Massacre play Magnet House on Tuesday, March 31, 2025. Tickets are available from Thursday, September 4 from 393murray.com.au

