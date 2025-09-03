The Beths return with Straight Line Was A Lie tour

New Zealand indie-rockers The Beths are returning to Australia next year with a national tour hitting Perth’s Astor Theatre on Saturday, April 18.

The four-piece are making a swift return following a sold-out run earlier this year to tour their latest album, Straight Line Was A Lie, which was released on Friday, August 29 via ANTI Records. With some of the biggest headline shows the band has played, 2026 will see Elizabeth Stokes, Jonathan Pearce, Benjamin Sinclair, and Tristan Deck stepping onto some of Australia’s most iconic stages.

Straight Line Was A Lie is an intimate, ten-track record and the first Elizabeth Stokes has written since her diagnosis with Graves’ disease. The album explores personal growth and finding meaning in life, while still holding the punchy, energetic sound that The Beths are known for.

The Beths hit Astor Theatre on Saturday, April 18, 2026. Tickets are on sale Friday, September 5, from ticketek.com.au

