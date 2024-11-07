Win! You Should Have Been Here Yesterday movie tickets

This cinematic poem tells the story of a wild community who took off up the coast and discovered a whole new way to live. Going back to the never-before-seen camera reels to ask the question, what do we keep and what do we leave behind?

In the 60s and 70s, when Australian films were beginning to make waves worldwide, a band of filmmakers turned their cameras to the burgeoning counterculture set among the country’s beaches. Whether they were hippies with hair turned bleach-blond or rat-racers seeking to connect with nature, surfing became an integral part of their lives. In turn, the chroniclers were there every step of the way, shooting the sun, surf, sand and the scene that grew around them.

Be swept away in this stunning homage to the birth of Aussie surf culture, compiled from over 200 hours of home movies, iconic documentaries and restored 16mm footage.

