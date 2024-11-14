Win! The Coronas concert tickets

Irish rock band The Coronas are returning to Perth this year, bringing their national tour to Magnet House on Saturday, November 23.

The Dublin trio hit our shores on the back of their eighth studio album, Thoughts & Observations, which came out on Friday, September 27.

A multi-platinum group who can claim supporting Bruce Springsteen in Hyde Park, playing for President Biden, and a burgeoning global fanbase, The Coronas’ last three albums also went straight to #1 on the Irish Charts.

Our eyes are smiling with two double passes to give away to The Coronas at Magnet House on Saturday, November 23.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with The Coronas in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Thursday, November 21 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

