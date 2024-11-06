Win! The Rechabite’s Pride Palace tickets

This year, The Rechabite will be THE late night adult hub for all things Pride, with an amazing two weeks of programming called Pride Palace, running from Thursday, November 14 to Saturday, November 30.

Featuring over 20 shows, this is the first fully dedicated PrideFest program at the Northbridge venue.

We’re thrilled to have four double passes to giveaway to the Pride Palace program, giving you and a friend tickets to the following shows:

Thursday, November 14: The Hypotheticals – Winner of the 2020 NT Literary Award for Theatre and a sell-out 2021 World Premiere at Darwin Festival, The Hypotheticals is both a deeply personal story and a work of imagination for the writer-performers Jeffrey Jay Fowler and Sarah Reuben, as they contemplate their futures and the future of their (yet to exist) children.

Friday, November 15: DOJA CAT X NICKI MINAJ PARTY – Starring Drag Queen royalty Kween Kong.

Saturday, November 16: Red Rave – This event is dedicated to supporting WAAC, a non-profit organisation committed to optimising the health and wellbeing of all, through reducing the impact of stigma and discrimination, improving access to health services and information and reducing transmission of HIV, sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and blood-borne viruses (BBVs).

Sunday, November 17: Ephemera Fashion Show – A fashion show featuring the graduate collections of Maven and Angelene Lee. Formatted as a cabaret/variety show, this visually stunning show is not one to be missed and will not be back again.

Wednesday, November 20: Burly Jam – The venue’s own brand-new show hosted by Ruby Slippers that The Rechabite is producing in house.

Friday, November 22: Bar Kylie – Bar Kylie’s five-hour dance floor is led by the most Kylie-krazed of all DJs, DJ Argonaut, and features tribute shows by Australian showgirl icon Millie Minogue and her showboys in brand new tribute show extravaganzas!

Sunday, November 24: Pridefest Closing Party – Get ready to wrap up ten days of PrideFEST fun with an adults-only, late-night bash like no other.

Thursday, November 28: Barefaced Stories – In honor of Pride, Barefaced Stories be highlighting the incredible contributions and achievements of our LGBTQI community. Expect stories of resilience, creativity, and the sheer joy of overcoming obstacles.

Friday, November 29: Queer Powerpoint – Local queers to dive deep into the void and share their nichest passions, secret confessions or most cooked theories for your viewing pleasure. There’s only one rule…they must have an accompanying PowerPoint presentation.

Saturday, November 30: 6hr Grumble Boogie – A surreal aerobics class—a communal celebration, ritual of rage and rite of renewal led by performance critter Betty Grumble and DJ HipHopHoe.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Pride Palace in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Wednesday, November 13 at 10am. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

