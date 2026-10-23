Win! Wildwood movie tickets

Wildwood is a sweeping, darkly magical adventure about Prue, a teenage girl and her classmate Curtis who travel into an enchanted forest in search of her infant brother after he is abducted. They find a manor and learn about a coming war from a mysterious woman who tragically lost her son.

We are delighted to have five in-season double passes to give away to Wildwood, in cinemas October 22.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Wildwood in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Wednesday, October 28 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

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