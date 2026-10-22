Win! Nik West tickets

US bass virtuoso Nik West is bringing a one-night-only headlining show to Metro City for Perth International Jazz Festival on Saturday, October 31.

Born in Phoenix, Arizona, Nik West went from discovering the bass to becoming a Fender-endorsed artist and internationally celebrated performer. Her impressive career has seen her collaborate with some of the biggest artists, including Prince, Dave Stewart (Eurythmics), Quincy Jones, John Mayer, Santana, and many more.

Joining Nik West on stage are Perth acts Odette Mercy & Her Soul Atomics, hip-hop band Pareidolia, and rappers Zero Emcee & Razzy Mak.

We’re excited to give away two double passes to see Nik West as part of the Perth International Jazz Festival at Metro City on Saturday, October 31.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Nik West in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running! Competition closes Tuesday, October 27 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

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