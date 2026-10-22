Win! The Altar Boys movie tickets

The Altar Boys is a funny, rebellious and unexpectedly moving coming-of-age story, following four teenage altar boys who decide to take matters into their own hands after being frustrated by the surrounding adults’ indifference to social justice.

The film won eight awards at the Polish Film Festival in Gdynia and comes from the the producers of the Oscar-nominated film Corpus Christi.

Thanks to the Polish Film Festival, we have five in-season double passes to give away to The Altar Boys (Ministranci), in cinemas Sunday, November 1.

To WIN, email us here at [email protected] with The Altar Boys in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Tuesday, October 27, at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

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