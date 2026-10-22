Win! Dilruk Jayasinha – Gratitude Guy tickets

After selling out his Side Splitter Comedy Festival show in 2024, Dilruk Jayasinha returns to the festival with a brand-new show, performing at Memorial Hall on Saturday, October 24.

Jayasinha, one of Australia’s most popular comedians, has appeared on Utopia and Celebrity Masterchef Australia, and has filmed a stand-up comedy special for Amazon Prime, Bundle Of Joy.

We’re excited to give away two double passes to see Dilruk Jayasinha as part of the Side Splitter Comedy Festival at Memorial Hall on Saturday, October 24.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Gratitude Guy in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Friday, October 23 at 12pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

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