Win! Street Fighter movie tickets

Estranged street fighters Ryu and Ken Masters get thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament – a brutal clash of fists, fate and fury. However, behind the battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons from their past.

We are excited to have five in-season double passes to give away to Street Fighter, in cinemas October 15.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Street Fighter in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Wednesday, October 21 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

Prev x