Win! Jack Johnson‘s SURFILMUSIC tour tickets

Multi-platinum Hawaiian musician Jack Johnson is set to join forces with Californian folk rocker Ben Harper and West Aussie blues rock legend John Butler for Johnson’s SURFILMUSIC Tour.

The SURFILMUSIC Tour marks Johnson’s long-awaited return to the road since 2022, hitting Kings Park and Botanic Garden on Tuesday, November 10; Wednesday, November 11; and Thursday, November 12.

We are delighted to have two double passes to Jack Johnson’s SURFILMUSIC tour at Kings Park and Botanic Garden on Thursday, November 12.

To WIN, email us here at [email protected] with SURFILMUSIC in the subject line, with your suburb and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Monday, November 9 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

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