Win! No Ghosts on Good Street movie tickets

Winner of five awards at the Polish Film Festival in Gdynia, including Best Director and Best Supporting Actress, this darkly funny and tender debut follows four siblings discovering that growing up can change everything—including the people you thought would always be there for you.

The film is screening as part of the 2026 Polish Film Festival which runs from Sunday, October 25, to Thursday, December 10.

Thanks to the Polish Film Festival, we are thrilled to have two double passes to give away to No Ghosts on Good Street, showing at The Backlot Perth on Thursday, November 5.

To WIN, email us here at [email protected] with No Ghosts on Good Street in the subject line, with your suburb and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Tuesday, November 3 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

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