Win! Russell Hobbs British Film Festival 2026 movie tickets

This year’s unmissable lineup of the 2026 Russell Hobbs British Film Festival features a spectacular program of thirty-six films, including five retrospectives.

Audiences can look forward to performances from a host of Britain’s finest actors, including Dame Helen Mirren, Sir Ian McKellen, Saoirse Ronan, Andrew Scott, Olivia Colman, Andrew Garfield, Cynthia Erivo and Bill Nighy.

New works from directors Danny Boyle, Mike Leigh, Anton Corbijn and Andrew Haigh, plus James McAvoy’s directorial debut, are highlights of this year’s program which features stirring dramas, fascinating documentaries, retrospective anniversaries and delightful comedies.

We are delighted to have five in-season double passes to give away to the Russell Hobbs British Film Festival, showing from Thursday, November 5, until Sunday, December 6, at Palace and Luna cinemas in Perth.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with British FF 2026 in the subject line, with your suburb and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Wednesday, November 4 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

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