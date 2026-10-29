Win! Pressure movie tickets

In the tense 72 hours before D-Day, and with the fate of the free world hanging in the balance, Pressure follows General Dwight D. Eisenhower and Captain James Stagg as they face an impossible choice—launch the largest and most dangerous seaborne invasion in history or risk losing the war altogether.

Directed by Australian Anthony Maras, Pressure stars Andrew Scott, Brendan Fraser, Kerry Condon, Chris Messina and Damian Lewis.

We are delighted to have in-season double passes to give away to Pressure, in cinemas Thursday, October 29.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Pressure in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Sunday, November 1 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

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