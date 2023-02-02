Win! Wilbur the Optical Whale Fringe tickets

Wilbur the Optical Whale is a ‘tale’ about friendship, acceptance, and celebrating differences. Wilbur and Cecil are the best of friends. They are inseparable…or are they? One day while playing hide and seaweed, Wilbur and Cecil are set upon by the Starfish Meanie Gang! How do they get out of this one?

Join Wilbur and Cecil to help them in their quest! ‘Wilbur’ is an immersive, interactive and accessible performance for children aged 3+. Set in an exquisitely crafted underwater world, the show is full of fun, interactive play, stunning circus tricks, digital and visual imagery, and music. Wilbur is sure to capture the imagination of and transport the audience to a world of fun and wonder.

We’re stoked to be giving you the chance to win one of three family passes to Wilbur the Optical Whale at Rehearsal Room 1 at the State Theatre Centre of WA on Saturday, February 5 for the 10:30am or 1pm show. Each pass includes two adults and two children.

To win email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with WILBUR THE OPTICAL WHALE in the subject line, and your postal address and phone number in the copy. Then tag the mate you’ll take in the Facebook post, and don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Friday, February 3 at 3pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

Prev x Next »