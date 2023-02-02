Win! Magic Mike’s Last Dance Movie tickets

Just in time for Valentine’s Day comes the third instalment of the blockbuster Magic Mike film franchise, the musical comedy Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

“Magic” Mike Lane (Tatum) takes to the stage again after a lengthy hiatus, following a business deal that went bust leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. For what he hopes will be one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite (Hayek Pinault) who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse…and an agenda all her own. With everything on the line, once Mike discovers what she truly has in mind, will he – and the roster of hot new dancers he’ll have to whip into shape – be able to pull it off?

We’ve got 5 in-season double passes to give away to Magic Mike’s Last Dance in cinemas February 9.

To WIN email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with Magic Mike in the subject line, and your postal address and phone number in the copy. Then tag the mate you’ll take in the Facebook post, and don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Tuesday, February 7 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the participating theatres.

Prev x Next »