Win! Del Amitri Concert tickets

One of Scotland’s finest exports, has announced their long-awaited return this summer. Often described as alternative/country-rock, Del Amitri formed in Glasgow in the early 1980s, releasing their eponymous debut in 1985.

Back in the spotlight after the 2021 release of their first studio album since 2002, Fatal Mistakes (distributed through Cooking Vinyl Australia) follow in the footsteps of earlier UK Top 10 albums: Waking Hours, Change Everything, Twisted and Some Other Sucker’s Parade.

Del Amitri’s 2023 Australian tour will see founding members and songwriters Justin Currie (vocals/bass) and Ian Harvie (guitar) reunited with Andrew Alston (keyboards/accordion) and Kris Dillimore (guitar), and joined by James McDermott (drums) feat special guest Vancool!

We’re over the moon to have two double passes to give away to Del Amitri’s Perth show at Astor Theatre on February 15.

To win email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with DEL AMITRI in the subject line, and your postal address and phone number in the copy. Then tag the mate you’ll take in the Facebook post, and don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Monday, February 13 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

Prev x Next »