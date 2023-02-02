Win! WA Museum’s Wonderland Exhibition tickets

Curiouser and curiouser! Imagine a world where nothing is impossible. Come with Alice on an adventure into Wonderland – an interactive exhibition that celebrates Lewis Carroll’s timeless stories and Alice’s adventures on film.

Explore Alice’s journey from book to screen, through original picture books, magic lanterns, and more than 40 moving image, film and TV moments. Then join an immersive Mad Hatter’s Tea Party that comes alive with digital wizardry.

The closer you look, the more you’ll discover – not everything is what it seems!

We’re spinning-down-the-rabbit-hole excited to have one double pass to give away to Wonderland showing now at WA Museum Boola Bardip.

For more information on the event head to visit.museum.wa.gov.au.

To win email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with WONDERLAND in the subject line, and your postal address and phone number in the copy. Then tag the mate you’ll take in the Facebook post, and don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Wednesday, February 8 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

