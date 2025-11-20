Win! Travis concert tickets

For the first time since their sellout 2001 Australian tour, multi-platinum and BRIT award-winning Scottish alternative rock band Travis have announced their return to Australia in 2026. The band will bring their The Man Who in Concert Tour to Metropolis Fremantle on Thursday, January 8, 2026.

The tour will see Travis perform their classic 1999 album The Man Who in full and other fan favourites from throughout their career. The Man Who was a stellar success in Australia, reaching platinum status and selling in excess of 110,000 copies.

Adding to the excitement for the night, Sydney singer-songwriter Josh Pyke has just been added as a special guest for the tour.

We are excited to have five double passes to give away to see Travis at Metropolis Fremantle on Thursday, January 8, 2026.

Competition closes Thursday, December 11, at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

