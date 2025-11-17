Win! The Coronas concert tickets

Irish indie-rock trio The Coronas are back down under for the fourth year in a row.

With an intimate three-date tour also including shows in Melbourne and Sydney, the band, consisting of lead vocalist Danny O’Reilly, drummer Conor Egan, and bass player Graham Knox, will play both new and old favourites onstage.

We are excited to have three double passes to give away to see The Coronas at Magnet House on Sunday, November 23.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with The Coronas in the subject line, with your suburb and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Friday, November 21 at 10am. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

