Win! Sisu: Road To Revenge movie tickets

Sisu: Road to Revenge is a wall-to-wall cinematic action event, a sequel to the original sleeper hit SISU.

Returning to the house where his family was brutally murdered during the war, “the man who refuses to die” (Jorma Tommila) dismantles it, loads it on a truck, and is determined to rebuild it somewhere safe in their honour. When the Red Army commander who killed his family (Stephen Lang from Don’t Breathe) comes back hellbent on finishing the job, a relentless, eye-popping cross-country chase ensues—a fight to the death, full of clever, unbelievable action set pieces.

Directed by Jalmari Helander, Sisu: Road to Revenge stars Jorma Tommila, Richard Brake and Stephen Lang.

We are excited to have ten in-season double passes to give away to Sisu: Road to Revenge, in cinemas Thursday, November 20.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Sisu RR in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Tuesday, November 18 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

Prev x