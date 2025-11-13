November 13, 2025
Win! ScreenX movie tickets
Get ready, Perth…. the big screen is about to get even bigger! Feel every chase, every explosion, every moment like you’re in the movie.
Event Cinemas Innaloo is getting ready to launch Western Australia’s first-ever SCREENX… a mind-blowing 270-degree cinematic experience that wraps the action around you across three walls!
We are rapt to have five in-season double passes to give away to ScreenX at Event Cinemas Innaloo, opening Thursday, November 20.
To WIN email us here at [email protected] with ScreenX in the subject line, with your suburb and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!
Competition closes Wednesday, November 19 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.
