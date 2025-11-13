Win! ScreenX movie tickets

Get ready, Perth…. the big screen is about to get even bigger! Feel every chase, every explosion, every moment like you’re in the movie.

Event Cinemas Innaloo is getting ready to launch Western Australia’s first-ever SCREENX… a mind-blowing 270-degree cinematic experience that wraps the action around you across three walls!

We are rapt to have five in-season double passes to give away to ScreenX at Event Cinemas Innaloo, opening Thursday, November 20.