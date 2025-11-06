Win! The Running Man movie tickets

In the near future, The Running Man is the top-rated show on television, a deadly competition where contestants must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins. Desperate for money to save his sick daughter, Ben Richards is convinced by the show’s ruthless producer to enter the game as a last resort. Ratings soon skyrocket as Ben’s defiance, instincts and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favourite, as well as a threat to the entire system.

We are delighted to have five in-season double passes to give away to The Running Man, in cinemas Thursday, November 13.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Running Man in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Tuesday, November 11 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

