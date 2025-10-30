Win! Die My Love movie tickets

Die My Love is the new film from legendary auteur Lynne Ramsay (You Were Never Really Here, We Need to Talk About Kevin).

Looking for a quieter life, young author Grace (Lawrence) and her partner Jackson (Robert Pattinson) move from New York City to rural Montana after inheriting Jackson’s uncle’s house. In this forgotten patch of countryside, the pair have a child together, sending Grace down a consuming spiral of postpartum depression. While battling the contradictory feelings of embracing exclusion yet wanting to belong, both to what’s around her, and to herself, she’s given surprising leeway by her family for her increasingly erratic behaviour. Nevertheless, Grace feels ever more stifled and repressed as the absorbing and exhausting nature of motherhood, womanhood, the banality of love, and the terrors of desire continue to eat at her.

