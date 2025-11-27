Win! ORWELL 2+2=5 movie tickets

This brilliant, exhilarating, and bold documentary illuminates George Orwell’s arguments in a century’s worth of geopolitics.

Delving deep into Orwell’s final months and visionary works, it explores the roots of the vital and troubling concepts he revealed to the world in his dystopian masterpiece 1984… Doublethink, Thoughtcrime, Newspeak, the omnipresent spectre of Big Brother… disturbing truths which resonate ever more powerfully today.

Interweaving archive footage of previous adaptations of 1984 with a tapestry of resonant images from the 21st century, with Damian Lewis voicing excerpts from Orwell’s diaries, this documentary from Oscar-nominated and BAFTA-winning director, Raoul Peck masterfully dissects Orwell’s prescient vision and its vital lessons for our times and the future of our society.

