Win! Silent Night, Deadly Night movie tickets

Silent Night, Deadly Night reimagines a 1984 cult horror classic in which a young boy witnesses the murder of his parents at the hands of a man dressed as Santa, only to grow up and become a killer himself.

Haunted by trauma and fuelled by a twisted sense of justice, he dons the red suit, turning the advent calendar into a series of nights of terror. As Christmas Eve approaches, a small town becomes his latest hunting ground, where the naughty and bad pay the ultimate price.

Blending psychological horror, brutal slasher thrills, a touch of the supernatural, and—more shockingly still—a sprinkle of romance, the film delivers a modern, chilling new take on the ultimate holiday nightmare.

We are very merry to have five in-season double passes to give away to Silent Night, Deadly Night, in cinemas Thursday, December 11.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Silent Night in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Tuesday, December 9 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

Prev x