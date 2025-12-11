Win! The Housemaid movie tickets

The Housemaid is a wildly entertaining thriller starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, based on the best-selling book by Freida McFadden. From director Paul Feig, the film plunges audiences into a twisted world where perfection is an illusion, and nothing is as it seems.

Trying to escape her past, Millie (Sweeney) accepts a job as a live-in housemaid for the wealthy Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar). But what begins as a dream job quickly unravels into something far more dangerous—a sexy, seductive game of secrets, scandal, and power. Behind the Winchesters’ closed doors lies a world of shocking twists that will leave audiences guessing until the very end.

We are thrilled to have five in-season double passes to give away to The Housemaid, in cinemas Friday, December 26.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with The Housemaid in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Friday, December 19, at 9am. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

Prev x