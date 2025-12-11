Win! My Brother’s Band movie tickets

My Brother’s Band is a resounding audience favourite of the 2025 Alliance Française French Film and follows Thibaut (the exceptional Benjamin Lavernhe, Delicious, C’est la vie!), an internationally renowned orchestra conductor who travels the world.

When a health crisis and subsequent DNA test inadvertently reveal that Thibaut was adopted as an infant, he discovers the existence of a younger brother, Jimmy (rising star Pierre Lottin), who lives in more modest circumstances; he works in a school cafeteria, cares for his mother and plays the trombone in a community brass band. The pair seem to have little else in common other than a love of performance, but sensing his sibling’s talent, Thibaut decides to remedy the injustice of fate and help nurture his brother’s gifts.

