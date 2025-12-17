Win! No Other Choice movie tickets

Adapted from a novel by Donald E. Westlake (The Ax), this incisive, darkly comic satire from Park Chan-wook (Decision to Leave) follows a newly unemployed man who, desperate to land a coveted position, hatches a ruthless plan to dispatch his competition.

Man-soo (Lee Byung-hun) had it all, a loving wife, two talented children, and two happy dogs. He even bought the beautiful forest-enclosed house where he grew up. Then, after 25 years of dedicated work for Solar Paper—where he was awarded Pulp Man of the Year in 2019—Man-soo is suddenly given the axe.

Soon he is falling behind on his mortgage payments and his wife Mi-ri (Son Yejin) insists they put the house up for sale. Man-soo is desperate to scoop a coveted position with Moon Paper, but he knows there are other job seekers who match his pedigree. So he hatches a plan: invent a phoney paper company, reach out to each of his rivals, lure them into a meeting… and, one by one, dispatch the competition.

