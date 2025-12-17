Win! Froth and Fury Fest Tickets

Heavy and alternative music festival, Froth & Fury, is coming over to Perth this summer.

The festival is expanding its reach in 2026, hitting Perth HPC in Mount Claremont on Saturday, January 24, and bringing a “tidal wave of metal, punk, and hardcore” with it.

The event will be headlined by Aussie heavyweights Polaris, joined by metal legends Soulfly, cult thrash act Nailbomb, skate-punk icons Lagwagon, and many more big names in the alternative scene. The festival promises much more than music—with markets, a bar, a tattoo zone and more.

We are stoked to give away one free ticket to Froth and Fury festival at Perth HPC on Saturday, January 24. To WIN, email us here at [email protected] with ‘Froth and Fury’ in the subject line, with your suburb and phone number in the copy. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Wednesday, December 31, at 12pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

